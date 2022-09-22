Elizabeth Chambers Talks Coparenting With Armie Hammer

Elizabeth Chambers opened up to E! News Wednesday (September 21st) about the challenges of coparenting with Armie Hammer following their split.

She told the outlet, “Armie has been focused on his healing. There’s the oxygen mask theory: You can’t really take care of someone until you are taken care of. There’s a reason on the plane they say, ‘Secure your own mask before helping others.’ He has been very busy securing his own mask.”

The estranged couple shares custody of daughter Harper, 7, and son, Ford, 5.

The 40-year-old BIRD Bakery founder added, “We’re committed fully and wholly to our children, and to being together as much as possible in a non-romantic way for our kids. Kids need their mom; kids need their dad. So there’s nothing we won’t do.”

The two announced their divorce in July 2020. Shortly after, multiple women later came forward with allegations of emotional abuse, manipulation, and sexual violence against Hammer.