Eight Los Angeles County Deputies Reportedly Shared Photos From Kobe Bryant‘s Helicopter Crash

Eight deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’’s department were reportedly involved in sharing graphic photos from the scene of the helicopter crash, which killed former NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others. According to CBS Los Angeles, it was reported last Friday (February 28th) that at least one deputy shared photos from the accident, as well as the victims’ remains.

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said yesterday (March 2nd) that the department has a policy against taking and sharing photos of crimes scenes, but the policy doesn’t apply to accidents.

He said, “When I first got word of this information I just felt devastated. These families of the victims have suffered enough already. To have any action of our deputies compile their suffering, that breaks my heart. It’s a sense of betrayal because these are my own employees.”

The LA County Sheriff also said that the department will expand its’ policy to include accident scenes.

Vanessa Bryant’s attorney said over the weekend that she is “absolutely devastated and demanded the harshest punishment possible for everyone involved,” CBS Los Angeles reported.

The Los Angeles Fire Department is under investigation as well for taking and sharing pictures from the accident site.