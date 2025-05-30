Eddie Murphy’s Son Eric Marries Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Jasmin

Eddie Murphy’s son, Eric, and Martin Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin, recently got married in an intimate ceremony, Murphy revealed on The Jennifer Hudson Show. The couple had been dating for over three years and made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of Murphy’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Alex F film last year. Murphy explained that the couple “decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them” rather than having a big wedding. He also joked that Lawrence doesn’t have to “pay for the wedding now.” Eric proposed to Jasmin in November 2024, and the couple shared the news on Instagram, expressing their excitement for this new chapter. (Complex)