Eagles Co-Founder Randy Meisner Dies At 77

Randy Meisner, the retired co-founding member of the Eagles has died at the age of 77.

A statement was released last Thursday, he passed away in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, (July 26) due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease.

The bassist, along with Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Bernie Leadon, formed the Eagles in 1971. He co-wrote and sang “Take it To The Limit”… And he contributed to several of the rock band’s most beloved albums including Desperado, Eagles, On The Border, One of These Nights, and Hotel California.

The iconic band posted in part: “Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit’.”

Bandmate, Don Felder once called him “The sweetest man in the music business.”

Prior to his success with the Eagles, he was a bassist for the band Poco. And was also in Rick Nelson’s Stone Canyon Band in the late 60’s.

In the early 80’s he charted solo songs on the Billboard Pop charts, including “Deep Inside My Heart,” a duet featuring Kim Carnes, and “Hearts On Fire.” The high harmony vocalist also played and sang on other artist’s records, including James Taylor’s Sweet Baby James album.

In 1998 when the Eagles were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, he performed “Take It Easy” and “Hotel California” with them.

He was born on March 8 of 1946 in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska. Meisner was married twice, the first time when he was still in his teens and he was married to his second wife until she passed away in 2016. Randy Meisner had three children.

