Dylan Farrow Slams Woody Allen‘s Publisher

Dylan Farrow is criticizing the forthcoming publication of a memoir by her adoptive father Woody Allen, whom she has accused of sexually assaulting her as a child.

Calling the decision to publish the memoir “deeply upsetting” and an “utter betrayal,” on Twitter, Farrow said that “This provides yet another example of the profound privilege that power, money and notoriety affords. Hachette’s complicity in this should be called out for what it is and they should have to answer for it.”

She added: “For the record, I was never contacted by any fact checkers to verify the information in this ‘memoir,’ demonstrating an egregious abdication of Hachette’s most basic responsibility. On the other hand, my story has undergone endless scrutiny and has never been published without extensive fact checking.”

The 34-year-old has long maintained that Allen, who adopted her as baby with Mia Farrow, assaulted her in the 1990s. Allen denies the allegations.

Farrow pointed out that Hachette previously published her brother Ronan Farrow’s book Catch and Kill, which documented his reporting the Harvey Weinstein case. His reporting is credited with helping to fuel the #MeToo movement.

Fans responded with horror. One wrote: “Shocking and disappointing that you wouldn’t even be contacted for comment. This decision on the publisher’s part is infuriating.”

The book, Apropros of Nothing, is due out in April, and is being described as “a comprehensive account of Allen’s life, both personal and professional, and describes his work in films, theater, television, nightclubs, and print.”