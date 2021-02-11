Dylan Farrow Reveals How She Felt After Leveling Abuse Charges Against Woody Allen

Dylan Farrow is revealing exactly how it feels to be caught up in the eye of the #MeToo storm. She sat down with Elle to discuss how she her claims that her adoptive father Woody Allen molested her as a child were resurfaced during the #MeToo era.

Farrow said of being attacked on social media: "This is something that I'm literally telling you happened to me. Who are you to say, ‘No, it didn't'? I was there, you weren't. Go away. It's crazy that for some people, the idea that I was brainwashed is somehow easier to swallow than child sexual abuse."

Farrow’s brainwashing reference alludes to the accusations that her adoptive mother Mia Farrow talked her into making the claims amid her split from Allen. He later married her then-adoptive daughter Soon-Yi Previn, whom he had an affair with.

"There's no support group for people whose sisters marry their fathers," Dylan said. "Or is he my brother-in-law? And is she my stepmom? I've got to joke about it!"

Farrow has said repeatedly that Allen molested her when she was 7 in 1992. Allen has repeatedly denied the allegations. Now that she is the mother to a 4-year-old her perspective has shifted. She said of fans’ ongoing defense of him: "Let him watch your kid."

She also thanked her brother Ronan Farrow, one of the reporters who broke the #MeToo story against Harvey Weinstein, for his ongoing support of her, although she admitted she was annoyed that his support got more support than her own words: “I was like, 'Do people really need a white man to say the exact same thing to get people to listen?'"