Dwyane Wade Had 40% Of Kidney Removed Due To Cancerous Tumor

Former NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade shocked fans by revealing on his podcast that he had a cancerous mass in his kidney, leading to a major surgery that involved removing 40% of the organ. Wade, a Hall Of Famer, disclosed that the timely surgery saved him, but also represented the “weakest point” of his life. He emphasized the importance of early detection and routine medical screenings. “I think it was the first time that my family, my dad, my kids, they saw me weak,” Wade said of his darkest moments. “I saw my family that may not always talk, may not always agree. I saw everybody show up for me and be there for me.” He didn’t comment on his current condition. (Sports Illustrated)