Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Daughter to Join WWE

Apparently wrestling runs in The Rock’s family! Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Simone Johnson announced her decision to join the WWE, following in not only her father’s footstep, but also her grandfather and great-grandfather; the WWE announced that Simone is “…on a path to become the first fourth-generation Superstar in WWE history.”

Simone shared her excitement on Instagram, sharing a photo of her rocking a WWE tee. “It means the world to me,” Simone Johnson said in a statement. “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”