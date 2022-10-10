Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says He Won’t Run For President

A presidential run for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is officially “off the table.” The DC League of Super-Pets star told Tracy Smith in a CBS Sunday Morning interview that his family comes first.

“It’s off the table. Yes, it is off the table,” Johnson said to Smith. “I will say this, ’cause it requires a B side to this: I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me, is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives.”

The Black Adam star continued, sharing that he wants to be present in his daughters’ lives. “‘Cause I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years when my first daughter’s growing up in these critical age and this critical time in her life.”

Johnson added, “The number one thing I want to be is daddy. That’s it.”