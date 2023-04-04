Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson, Andy Cohen + More!

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON ANNOUNCES ‘MOANA’ LIVE-ACTION REMAKE: According to The Hollywood Reporter, a live-action remake of Moana is in the works at Disney. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared the news during Disney’s shareholders meeting on Monday (April 3rd). “This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength,” the Black Adam actor said. “I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me.”

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR ‘SECRET INVASION:’ Variety reports that the trailer for the Marvel Studios espionage series Secret Invasion was released on Monday (April 3rd). Samuel L. Jackson stars as Nick Fury in the show, marking the first time the character has appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. Secret Invasion is set to premiere on Disney+ June 21st.

ANDY COHEN CALLS ‘VANDERPUMP RULES’ REUNION A ‘REAL RECKONING:’ On a recent episode of his Sirius XM show, Andy Cohen commented on what to expect from the Vanderpump Rules reunion amid all of the Scandoval drama. “It was a real reckoning,” he said. “If you are looking to hear their story, you will. If you are looking for them to be confronted to their face about what they’ve done in, what I would say, an impressive manner, confrontational manner, you will get it.” This comes as Tom Sandoval was spotted escorting Raquel Leviss to the Los Angeles airport on Sunday (April 2nd).

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR ‘HYPNOTIC:’ Deadline reports that the trailer for Hypnotic, starring Ben Affleck, dropped on Monday (April 3rd). The thriller centers on a detective played by Affleck, who is investigating multiple outlandish crimes while his daughter is missing. The film is expected to reach theaters on May 12th.