Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Natalie Portman, Keke Palmer + More!

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON ISN’T RULING OUT A PRESIDENTIAL RUN IN 2024: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson isn’t definitively saying no to joining the presidential race in 2024. The Jumanji actor told Today on Wednesday (December 6th), “Here’s what I can tell you with 100% certainty and surety is that I believe in working hard controlling the controllables and putting in all the hard work with your own two hands, and being humble, hungry and grateful, kicking a– and always give back.” He added, “That’s what I can tell you. So it’s not a no.”

NATALIE PORTMAN SAYS THAT SHE WOULD ‘NEVER SHOW [HER] BOOBS’ FOR A ROLE: Natalie Portman popped balloons and answered the questions inside them on The Drew Barrymore Show Tuesday (December 5th). When asked what is the “one thing you’d never do for a role,” the May December actor answered, “Um … show my boobs? Is that really prude? … I’m just always like, ‘I don’t want my kids to see pictures online.’ ” To this, Barrymore replied, “I didn’t know there’d be an ‘online’ when I did it. I was like, ‘Good luck finding that magazine under some weird guy’s bed in some random house!’ … But no judgement, darlings.”

KEKE PALMER SHARES LOVE FOR DOMINQUE PERRY AMID ABUSE ALLEGATIONS: Keke Palmer took to Instagram on Wednesday (December 6th) to share an “appreciation” post for Insecure actor DomiNque Perry. “I love you so much and I am so amazed at the beautiful loving person and mother you are,” the Nope actor wrote, alongside a photo of Perry with her daughter, Zen. “I just wanted to say I’m proud of you and welcome others to say the same. From mother to mother YOU ROCK! It’s not easy but you make it look that way and I appreciate you in my life!” This comes after Palmer filed a domestic violence restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, and was granted temporary custody of their son. On November 28th, Perry filed court documents alleging that Darius’ brother Sarunas was emotionally and physically abusive towards her as well, according to Entertainment Tonight.

LENNY KRAVITZ COMMENTS ON HOW HE FEELS ABOUT CHANNING TATUM: Lenny Kravitz revealed how he feels about his daughter Zoe Kravtiz’s fiancé, Channing Tatum, while speaking with E! News recently. “I love him. He’s a great guy,” the “Fly Away” singer said. “We’re very close, and we have a great line of communication.” Lenny also shared that the pair like to spend time together. “We hang out like you hang out with your family,” he said. “We’re together whenever we can.”