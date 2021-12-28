Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Gives His Mom A Cadillac For Christmas

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a sweet surprise for his mom, Ata Johnson, this Christmas. In a video shared on Instagram Saturday (December 25th), the actor uncovered his mom’s eyes to reveal a white Cadillac CT5 with a big red bow on top of it. His two youngest daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, screamed “Merry Christmas,” as Ata opened her eyes to see the car.

Dwayne wrote, “This one felt good. Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today. She was shocked. She got a few good ugly cries in. Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car. She was overcome with pure joy joy.” He added, “I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life.”

In November, the action star also gave away his Ford F-150 Raptor to Oscar Rodriguez, a Navy veteran who was taking care of his own 75-year-old mother, while also providing support to domestic violence survivors. Rodriguez fell to his knees and started crying upon learning that Dwayne was giving him the truck.