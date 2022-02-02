Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Backs Joe Rogan

After Joe Rogan posted a video to Instagram Monday (January 31st) regarding the Spotify controversy, stating that he would work on balancing perspectives on his podcast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson offered him support.

“Great stuff here brother. Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you,” the Fast and Furious actor commented.

Other stars joined Johnson in propping up Rogan, including Jewel and Kelly Slater. Former Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson said, “I’m triple vaxxed, but (unless they’re standing for hate or calling for violence) banning someone’s podcast is too much like burning a book to me. Joe Rogan should talk on his podcast about whatever he damn well pleases.”

Others didn’t feel as moved. India Arie posted to Instagram Monday (January 31st) that she was removing her music from Spotify alongside Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and others. She wrote that her criticism of Rogan wasn’t just about COVID-19 misinformation, but also “his language around race.”

And while Spotify created a disclaimer policy in response to the controversy, Sharon Stone told TMZ the only “disclaimer” she wants from Rogan is that he’s an “a**hole.”