Dwayne Johnson’s Mother ‘OK’ Following Car Crash

Dwayne Johnson’s mother is “ok” following a serious car crash in Los Angeles Wednesday (February 1st) night.

The Black Adam star shared a photo of the totaled vehicle on Instagram and wrote Thursday (February 2nd), “Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night. She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated.”

He noted her resilience, adding, “This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide.”