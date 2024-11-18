Dwayne Johnson’s $250 Million-Budgeted ‘Red One’ Debuts To Just $34 Million

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Christmas-themed action comedy Red One, in which he plays Santa’s chief of security, dominated the North American box office with a $34.1 million debut. Following in a distant second, Venom 3 added $7.3 million in its fourth week. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever claimed the third spot with $5.4 million, while Heretic slipped to fourth place with $5.16 million. The tense thriller following young Mormon missionaries against a malevolent English character has grossed $20.4 million in 10 days. Finishing off the top five, animated hit The Wild Robot secured another $4.3 million in its eighth week. (Variety)