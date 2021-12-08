Dwayne Johnson Wins Big And Spreads Kindness At The 2021 People?s Choice Awards

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson had 3 big wins at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards – for Male Movie Star and Comedy Movie Star, and was the recipient of the Champion Award. He spent his acceptance speeches thanking others and literally spreading kindness. He surprised a Make a Wish recipient in the audience by asking her up on stage and giving away his Champion Award. He said, “It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.”

Movie of the Year went to Black Widow and Female Movie Star to Scarlett Johansson. For Action Movie and Movie Star the winners were Simu Liu and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. And Best TV Show went to Loki.

With 40 awards and only two hours of television to do it in, just a handful got air-time. Noted winners were Adele for Female Artist, Ellen Pompeo of Grey’s Anatomy won Best Female TV Star, that show also won Best Drama. Best Competition Contestant went to JoJo Siwa from Dancing With the Stars.

BTS, won in three categories, best group, song, and video for “Butter.” None of the three were televised.

Honorary awards were also handed out to Christina Aguilera for Music Icon. Halle Berry won the People’s Icon, and Kim Kardashian was named 2021 Fashion Icon.

More than 300 stars were nominated in categories spanning film, TV, music, and pop culture. Hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Keenan Thompson, the show was filled with punch lines. And after going virtual last year, The 2021 People’s Choice Awards were in-front of a live audience in Santa Monica.