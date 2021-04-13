Dwayne Johnson Will Run for President After All, Maybe

In a teaser of an upcoming Sunday Today with Willie Geist interview, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said that he will run for president if that’s what people want. The 48-year-old is responding to a poll released last week that found 45% of Americans support stars like Johnson and Matthew McConaughey in their rumored political aspirations.

Johnson said: “So I do have that goal to unite our country. And I also feel that if this is what the people want then I will do that. But I am passionate about making sure that our country is united. Because a united country, as we know, is its strongest and I want to see that for our country.”

Johnson previously gave a similar remark in February saying a presidential bid by him "would be up to the people."

In his new semi-autobiographical sitcom on NBC, Young Rock, Johnson is seen running for president. He has flirted with Republicans and Democrats, speaking at the Republican National Convention in 2000 and endorsing then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden in 2020.