Dwayne Johnson Was Surprised He Had To ‘Pull Strings’ To Get Taylor Swift Tickets

Despite being a WWE champion and major Hollywood star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson encountered difficulty securing tickets to the final leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. “It’s never happened in my career,” he admitted. “Usually, I don’t have to pull strings. Usually, I’ll just… I just make it happen.” Johnson revealed that when a “good friend” reached out to him for assistance, he had to get personally involved. “I’m never good at asking for that kind of stuff. I’m good at giving it. Hate asking for stuff. I don’t do it,” Johnson shared. “But in this case, made a little call. Taylor made it happen.” Other celebs, like Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh, have shared throughout 2024 that they wanted to see the show, but weren’t able to score tickets. “I can’t get in,” he said. “But I watched the film.” (EW)