Dwayne Johnson Sometimes Pees in Bottles On Set To Save Time

In a new GQ profile, Dwayne Johnson responded to rumors regarding his alleged on-set behavior for his upcoming movie Red One, including that he often saves time by urinating in bottles. “Yeah. That happens…I’ve said a thousand times: ‘Hey, I’m here. Come and ask me. And I’ll tell you the truth,” Johnson said. But director Jake Kasdan defended Johnson’s professionalism, denying that the actor ever missed a day of work. “He has a lot going on. He can be late sometimes, but such is Hollywood—that’s the case with everybody,” he said. “Honestly, I’ve made three big movies with him. I’ve never seen him be anything but great to every single person on the set.” Red One, a Christmas thriller about a kidnapped Santa Claus (also starring Chris Evans) is set to premiere in theaters on November 15. (People)