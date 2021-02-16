Entertainment News 

Dwayne Johnson May Run for President

admin

Dwayne Johnson sat down with USA Today to discuss his autobiographical turn on NBC’s Young Rock, and his possible run for president.

The wrestler-turned-actor, who has landed on top of Forbes’ list of highest-paid actors for two years running, is using his own life for creative purposes in the sitcom Young Rock, which bows today (Tuesday). Three actors play The Rock: Adrian Groulx (Johnson as a kid living in Hawaii), Bradley Constant (as a teen in Pennsylvania who shoplifted designer goods) and Uli Latukefu (as a University of Miami football player).

He plays himself in mock interviews while campaigning for president in 2032. 

The 48-year-old shares stories from his childhood with father Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, also a wrestler, his dad’s pals like Andre the Giant, and their financial struggles. 

Johnson told USA of his long-rumored desire to run for President: "I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people…So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground." 