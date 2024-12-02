Dwayne Johnson Admits Using A Muscle Bodysuit For Live-Action ‘Moana’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirmed that he wore a muscle-enlarging bodysuit for his role as Maui in the live-action remake of Moana. “That’s a suit that took a long time to put on,” he said when an Extra reporter asked if he “bulked up” for the role. “So, I’m so happy you said, ‘You bulked up,’ because when you say, ‘You bulked up,’ that means you couldn’t tell.” He said speculation about the suit first arose after paparazzi photos of the set were released (‘sh-t, we got caught’), and ultimately revealed that putting it on took “a couple of hours every day.” The live-action Moana is set to be released in summer 2026, featuring Johnson as Maui and Catherine Laga’aia as Moana. (COS)