‘Dune: Part Two’ Tops The Box Office With Huge $81.5M Opening

Dune: Part Two collected $81.5 million over the weekend to easily debut at the top of the box office. That’s the biggest opening of 2024 thus far, and the biggest since Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film back in October ($93 million). The sci-fi sequel starring Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet added another $97 million internationally for a global total of $178 million.

In a distant second place this weekend was the biopic Bob Marley: One Love, with $7.4 million. Hillary Swank’s tearjerker Ordinary Angels remained in third with $3.8 million, Madame Web continues to underperform with $3.2 million in fourth, and the faith-based series The Chosen rounded out the top five with $3.1 million.