Driver In Crash That Killed Treat Williams Avoids Prison Time

Ryan Koss, the driver involved in the fatal crash that claimed the life of actor Treat Williams in June 2023, has pleaded guilty and will avoid a prison sentence. Originally pleading not guilty to the charge of gross negligent operation, Koss agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge of negligent driving with death resulting.

During the hearing, Koss expressed remorse, accepting responsibility for the accident and apologizing to Williams’ family, fans, and the community. The terms of the plea deal include a deferred sentencing for one year, a suspended driver’s license, mandatory mental health counseling, and participation in a restorative justice program. Failure to comply could result in a two-year prison sentence. Williams’ son forgave Koss and emphasized the need for personal growth and healing.