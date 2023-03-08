Drew Barrymore’s Therapist Quit Seeing Her Due To Post-Divorce Drinking

Drew Barrymore revealed to The Los Angeles Times in a recent interview that her therapist, Barry Michels, was so concerned about her drinking following her divorce from Will Kopelman, that he stopped seeing her.

“He just said, ‘I can’t do this anymore,'” the Never Been Kissed actress recalled. “It was really about my drinking. I said, ‘I get it. I’ve never respected you more. You see I’m not getting better. And I hope, one day, that I can earn your trust back.'”

One of Barrymore’s close friends, Cameron Diaz, told the outlet that it was “difficult to watch” Barrymore go through this tough period. “But I knew that if we all stuck with her and gave her the support she needed, she would find her way,” Diaz said. “I have absolute faith in her. You can’t even comprehend how hard it was to be her as a child, and then she shot out the other end with the ability to save herself.”

The E.T. star said she stopped drinking after filming the first episode of The Drew Barrymore Show in 2019. “I think the opportunity at a show like this really hit me,” she said. “I was like, ‘I can’t handle this unless I’m in a really clear place.'”