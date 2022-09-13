Drew Barrymore Tears Up And Tells Justin Long She’ll ‘Always Love’ Him During Televised Reunion

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long shared an emotional reunion on the season three premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show Monday (September 12th). The pair had an on-and-off relationship between 2007 and 2010.

Reflecting on their time together, Barrymore said, “We had so much fun but we were more hedonistic. A little more immature. We would get together, we would breakup. It was chaos, it was hella fun.”

“Fun chaos,” Long replied. “Most hedonism is fun.” The Accepted actor added that he “cherished” their time together.

“I love that we maintained our love because I know from my end it will never go away. I love you always. I am glad that we are able to still have that. I mean that. I’ll always love you,” Long said, causing Barrymore to break into tears.

“I will always love you so much. You were so important to me. … I feel like we’ve been through so much together,” Barrymore said.