Drew Barrymore Teams Up With McCormick on $1M COVID Benefit

Drew Barrymore is teaming up with McCormick on a $1 million No Kid Hungry initiative to help families dealing with food insecurity during the pandemic. The 45-year-old also hosted a virtual taco night on Tuesday night on Instagram Live.

Barrymore explained her obsession with tacos: “I have grown up since 1975 in a place where the culture is steeped in Mexican food and tacos is just something I’ve never not eaten. I love tacos because honestly they’re like the best palette in the world. They can be really anything you want, it’s a culinary dream that you conjure up and they can be different every single time.”

So fans could cook and eat along, she shared her recipe for shrimp tacos ahead of time. She offered three options for topping them too: classic, spicy and loaded.