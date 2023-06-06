Drew Barrymore Says She ‘Cannot Wait’ Until Her Mother Is ‘Gone’

Drew Barrymore opened up about the complicated relationship she has with her mother, Jaid Barrymore, in a profile published by Vulture on Monday (June 5th). The Never Been Kissed actress said that she “cannot wait” until her mom is “gone.”

Speaking about her neighbors in New York City, the talk show host told the outlet, “All their moms are gone, and my mom’s not. And I’m like, Well, I don’t have that luxury. But I cannot wait. I don’t want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they’re meant to be so I can grow.”

“I actually want her to be happy and thrive and be healthy,” the Charlie’s Angels actress continued. “But I have to f—— grow in spite of her being on this planet.”

Later, Barrymore clarified her previous statements. “I dared to say it, and I didn’t feel good,” she said. “I do care. I’ll never not care. I don’t know if I’ve ever known how to fully guard, close off, not feel, build the wall up.”