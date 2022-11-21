Drew Barrymore Says Giving Up Alcohol Released Her From The ‘Torture Of Guilt And Dysfunction’

Drew Barrymore got candid about her relationship to alcohol in the December edition of her magazine Drew. The Never Been Kissed actress said abstaining from drinking “has been one of the most liberating things in my journey of life.”

“One of the bravest things you can do is slay those dragons and finally change an awful cycle in which you’ve found yourself stuck,” she wrote. “For me, it was to stop drinking.”

The Charlie’s Angels actress said this allowed her “to finally become free of the torture of guilt and dysfunction.”

The talk show host also shared support for others this holiday season. “During the holidays, when we spend so much energy trying to measure up to the picture-perfect standards set by the Norman Rockwells of the world, I’d like for you to try to remember to give yourself a pass — a hug, as it were — and I will try, too,” she wrote.