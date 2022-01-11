Drew Barrymore Reunites With Original Scream Cast On The Drew Barrymore Show

Just ahead of the 2022 premiere of Scream, Drew Barrymore reunited with the original Scream cast on her show Monday (January 10th). Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette all joined Barrymore to launch “Scream Week.” Barrymore asked each of the actors how the iconic film changed their lives.

“We had a daughter out of it and she’s the greatest thing in my life,” Arquette said, speaking of Coco, the 17-year-old daughter he shares with his ex-wife, Courtney Cox. “That really is the most impactful thing that has ever happened to me in this business,” he said. Arquette and Cox met while filming Scream and later married in 1999.

Neve Campbell said, “I mean this movie gave me everything, it was a springboard I think for all of us. Its success really helped pave the way for all of us in our careers and my life would be very, very different without Scream.”

Courtney Cox responded with a little humor, saying, “Well besides the obvious I will not go to the bathroom in a movie theater or just about any sports arena. I always look underneath and prefer just not to go. I will not go into a parking lot by myself and if I do my heart is racing and I am constantly looking.”

Barrymore will feature stars from the 2022 Scream reboot throughout the rest of the week, leading up to the premiere this Friday (January 14th).