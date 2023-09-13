Drew Barrymore, Jason Momoa, Sophie Turner + More!

DREW BARRYMORE IS REMOVED AS HOST OF 74TH NATIONAL BOOK AWARDS AFTER RESUMING HER TALK SHOW: On Tuesday night (September 12th), the National Book Foundation took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share that they have “rescinded” Drew Barrymore’s invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony. This comes after the Charlie’s Angels actress announced she was resuming filming The Drew Barrymore Show amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. “The National Book Awards is an evening dedicated to celebrating the power of literature, and the incomparable contributions of writers to our culture. In light of the announcement that The Drew Barrymore Show will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms. Barrymore’s invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony,” the foundation wrote in a statement.

CHECK OUT THE TEASER TRAILER FOR ‘AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM:’ Entertainment Tonight reports that the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Aquaman sequel was released on Monday (September 11th). “I’m gonna kill Aquaman and destroy everything he holds dear,” Yayah Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta says about Jason Momoa’s Aquaman in the trailer. Amber Heard’s Queen Mera was not featured in the teaser, but time will tell if she appears in the full trailer on Thursday (September 14th). Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to hit theaters on December 20th.

SOPHIE TURNER IS SPOTTED FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE JOE JONAS DIVORCE ANNOUNCEMENT: People reports that Sophie Turner is back on the set of her forthcoming series Joan, in which she portrays real-life jewel thief Joan Hannington. Photographs show Turner sporting a blonde bob wig with a large, white temporary tattoo on her back. This is the first time the Game of Thrones actress has been seen since she and her husband of four years, Joe Jonas, announced they were divorcing.

STARS SIGN LETTER CALLING FOR TIFF TO DROP ROYAL BANK OF CANADA AS SPONSOR: Deadline reports that actors such as Mark Ruffalo, Julianne Moore, Rachel McAdams, Edward Norton, and Joaquin Phoenix all signed an open letter to Toronto International Film Festival CEO Cameron Bailey requesting the festival drop the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) as a primary sponsor. The letter condemns RBC as a “world-leading enabler of fossil fuel extraction.” Ruffalo wrote on X recently, “@RBC is one of the biggest funders of fossil fuels with the worst record of green washing and First Nation abuses through their fossil fuels and extraction projects. They fight against us.”