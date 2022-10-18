Drew Barrymore Hasn’t Been In A Relationship Since Her Divorce In 2016

Drew Barrymore is opening up about her love life. In a blog post published on Sunday (October 16th), the Never Been Kissed actress shared that she has “not been able to have an intimate relationship” since her divorce from Will Kopelman in 2016.

Barrymore and Kopelman share two daughters together, Olive and Frankie. Barrymore wrote that she is more “cautious” when it comes to relationships because of her daughters, highlighting that she wants them to be “empowered and to love themselves.”

“I am just in a completely different place in my life and maybe in the near future I will get into a relationship… but it simply hasn’t been my priority,” she wrote. “So I’m not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level.”

The Scream actress added that she has “finally come to the epiphany that love and sex are simply not the same thing.” All of this comes after Barrymore said on her show that she can go “years” without sex.