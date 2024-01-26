Drew Barrymore, Dermot Mulroney, Armie Hammer + More!

DREW BARRYMORE AND DERMOT MULRONEY HAVE EMOTIONAL REUNION ON ‘THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW:’ Both Drew Barrymore and Dermot Mulroney shed tears while reuniting on The Drew Barrymore Show Thursday (January 25th). The pair starred in the 1994 movie Bad Girls together. “You were so good to me. I really was like a lost 17 year old. I know I was having so much fun but like I didn’t know how to take care of myself and you took such good care of me. You were so good to me and protected me,” an emotional Barrymore told Mulroney. The Anyone But You actor replied, “Sorry guys, I cry now. I knew I was gonna and I came anyway. I decided I’m gonna go ahead and cry in public.”

BRITTANY SCHMITT SAYS ARMIE HAMMER IS ‘WEAPONIZING RECOVERY JARGON AND RECOVERY LANGUAGE:’ Comedian Brittany Schmitt revealed on a recent episode of her This Is The Worst podcast that she was in a “situationship” with Armie Hammer last year. The Call Me By Your Name actor has been accused of abuse, rape, and manipulation by multiple women. “I think he’s worse now because he’s manipulating and weaponizing recovery jargon and recovery language. He’s just doing the same s-it with a different spin on it,” Schmitt said. “Here’s the thing—he’s an actor, and he’s a really good actor, and he’s been given a new script on how to do this whole Hollywood recovery arc, this redemption arc. … I do think he deserves an Oscar for the role he’s playing right now.” She also shared that he tattooed her “the first night” that they spent together and that he called it “cannibal ink.” Schmitt added that while she “didn’t have the same experience as the other girls” because their relationship was “consensual,” she isn’t “negating any of their experiences or taking it away or saying it didn’t happen.”

JESSICA BIEL REVEALS SHE LIKES TO EAT IN THE SHOWER: Jessica Biel shared on TikTok recently that she likes to eat in the shower, and fans responded with lots of questions. In a follow-up video, the 7th Heaven actor said, “Guys, thanks for all these questions about showing eating. I’m just so thrilled everyone is so interested. I really want to start a movement, a shower-eating movement. I think, for people who are multitasking, it’s just going to be a relief in so many ways.” She suggested using a ledge where “you can stick your cup.” The Candy actor elaborated, “I like to take a bite or a sip and put it on the ledge, and then you do your thing. You wash your hair — keep the soap out — that’s a big deal. It’s pretty simple, guys. You can do this. I find it deeply satisfying … Chew, do not open the mouth [and] do not let the shower water in. There you go, enjoy your shower-consuming.”

AUSTIN BUTLER USED A DIALECT COACH TO GET RID OF HIS ELVIS ACCENT: Austin Butler appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday (January 24th) and revealed that he sought help in order to rid himself of his Elvis accent. Upon transitioning to his next film, Masters of Air, Butler said, “I was just trying to remember who I was, I was trying to remember what I liked to do. All I thought about was Elvis for three years. And then I had that week off and then I flew to London and at that time it was Covid so I’m quarantined for 10 days, so I thought alright just pour all this energy into learning about World War II now.” He added, “I had a dialect coach just to help me not sound like Elvis in that film, that was the whole thing.”