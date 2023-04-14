Drake Bell Found ‘Unharmed’ After Being Reported Missing

Drake Bell was found “unharmed” Thursday (April 13th) after going missing earlier this week.

Page Six reports that deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office “took action” to ensure the Drake and Josh alum received a “mental health evaluation.”

The Nickelodeon alum joked on Twitter, “You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?”

Earlier in the day, The Daytona Beach Police Department considered the actor – who hadn’t been seen since 9pm on Wednesday (April 12th) – “missing and endangered.”