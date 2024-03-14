Drake Bell Detained ‘Brutal’ Sexual Abuse At 15 By Brian Peck

Drake Bell, known for his role in Nickelodeon’s Drake and Josh, has revealed for the first time that he was sexually assaulted at the age of 15 by Brian Peck, a former Nickelodeon dialogue and acting coach. The revelation came in a documentary called Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV, which explores the emotional abuse by Nickelodeon executive Dan Schneider and the physical abuse by Peck.

“I was just trapped. I had no way out,” said Bell. “The abuse was extensive and it got pretty brutal. I don’t know how to elaborate on that on camera, really…” Although Peck’s arrest on charges of sodomy, lewd act, and oral copulation on a child was reported widely in 2003, the child victim had never been identified until now. The doc highlights the importance of seeking help and justice to prevent abuses from continuing.