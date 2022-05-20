Dove Cameron Shares She Is Struggling With ‘Depression & Dysphoria’

Dove Cameron revealed in an emotional Instagram post that she has been struggling with “depression & dysphoria.”

The Descendants actress shared a tearful photo on Wednesday (May 18th) and wrote, “I’ve been covering mirrors lately. I’ve been feeling wrong in clothing that used to make me feel beautiful lately. i’ve been crying a lot lately, sometimes terrorized by my identity and image, sometimes in absolute flow with something new and peripheral and joyous to me.”

Cameron, who identifies as queer, also wrote, “sexuality and performative gender norms, societal rewards and identity are really throwing me for a loop.”

She added in the caption, “more days than not, i feel pulled towards no identity at all, i feel most natural as something imperceivable to myself, an energy and a presence. i don’t know if i will ever be able to live as this, if i will ever find a rhythm in this job where perception is one of the major cornerstones. so far, the self and the identity seem to harm each other, in my personal experience. i’m feeling it out. and if you are too, we can do it together. the longer i’m alive, the more i realize these inner dialogues are actually pretty universal.”