Doug Liman Set To Direct Feature Film Of Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’

Paramount Pictures is developing a feature film adaptation of Stephen King’s post-apocalyptic novel The Stand with filmmaker Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge Of Tomorrow, Road House (2024) attached to direct. The project does not yet have a script. The epic scope of The Stand, which follows the aftermath of a devastating influenza pandemic, has previously made efforts to adapt the 1,153-page novel into a movie nearly impossible. The story has twice been adapted as a television miniseries, first in 1994 and again in 2020, but Paramount sees the feature film as a priority and is moving forward aggressively to bring the story to the big screen. (Variety)