Dorit Kemsley’s Husband Arrested For DUI

Paul “PK” Kemsley was arrested for DUI in November in Los Angeles.

The DailyMail reported Monday (Dec. 6th) that the husband of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was pulled over on Nov. 23rd and blew a .081 during a Breathalyzer test.

PK’s attorney Alan Jackson told Page Six Tuesday (Dec. 7th), “PK was arrested and cited on Nov. 23 on suspicion of DUI. While out with a business colleague, PK consumed a glass of wine with dinner. Following a traffic stop, it was determined that he may have been close to the legal limit. He regrets the fact he did not take alternate transportation home that evening. PK takes the allegations extremely seriously and fully cooperated with the authorities.”