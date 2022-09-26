‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Debuts With $19.2 Million Despite Rumors

Don’t Worry Darling saw a solid debut at the domestic box office over the weekend, pulling in $19.2 million in spite of recent headlines. Warner Bros. was expecting $17 million for the film’s opening weekend. The company’s President of Domestic Distribution Jeff Goldstein said on Sunday morning (September 25th), “We’re continuing to bring non-traditional audiences back to theatres with a predominantly female-skewing film, proving that audiences of all kinds are willing to return to theatres given the appeal.”

Box Office Numbers from Friday (September 23rd) through Sunday (September 25th):

1. Don’t Worry Darling, $19.2 million

2. The Woman King, $11.1 million

3. Avatar(re), $10 million

4. Barbarian, $4.8 million

5. Pearl, $1.918 million

6. See How They Run, $1.9 million

7. Bullet Train, $1.81 million

8. DC League of Super-Pets, $1.76 million

9. Top Gun: Maverick, $1.56 million

10. Minions: The Rise of Gru, $1.04 million