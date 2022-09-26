‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Crew Releases Statement Denying ‘Screaming Match’ Between Olivia Wilde And Florence Pugh

After Vulture reported on Friday (September 23rd) that Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh got into a “screaming match” on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, 40 production and crew members released a statement denying the allegations.

The statement, issued exclusively to People, reads, “As a crew, we’ve avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we’re so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous ‘sources’ quoted in a recent article. Any allegations about unprofessional behavior on the set of Don’t Worry Darling are completely false.”

The production and crew members declared, “There was never a screaming match between our director and anyone, let alone a member of our cast.” The team also described Wilde as “an incredible leader and director who was present with and involved in every aspect of production,” and who “ran this set with class and respect for everyone involved.”

On Friday (September 23rd), Pugh shared a post to Instagram saying that she was “grateful” to be part of the movie. “This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times. For that I will always be grateful. To all of you who helped make this, your dedication and love was seen daily – thank you. With that, here are some pics I took from this time. More to come!” she wrote.