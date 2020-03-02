Don’t Call Gisele Bundchen a ‘Stepmom’

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen opened up about her blended family during a Q&A session on Instagram Stories.

When a fan asked her what it feels like to be a stepmom to husband Tom Brady’s eldest son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, she said: “I don’t like the word stepmom. I use the word bonus mom because I feel like it’s a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra, wonderful little angel in my life.”

In 2009, Bundchen and Brady married and now share two children of their own: son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian, 7.