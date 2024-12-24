Donald Sutherland, Star Of ‘M*A*S*H,’ ‘Klute’ & ‘Hunger Games,’ Dead At 88 (06/21)

Donald Sutherland, the veteran actor known for films like Klute, The Dirty Dozen and M*A*S*H, passed away in Miami at the age of 88 after a long illness. Throughout his career, Sutherland was recognized for his versatile roles as villains, antiheroes, romantic leads, and mentor figures. More recently, he gained prominence for portraying President Snow in The Hunger Games series. His last appearances included the role of Judge Parker in Lawmen: Bass Reeves and in the 2022 series Swimming With Sharks. Sutherland won an Emmy for his supporting role in HBO’s Citizen X in 1995, and was nominated in 2006 for the Lifetime miniseries Human Trafficking.

“With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away,” Kiefer Sutherland wrote on Instagram under a childhood photo of him with his father. “I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”