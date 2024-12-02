Dolph Lundgren Says He’s “Cancer-Free” After Previously Being Given Two Years to Live

Dolph Lundgren, who was given a prognosis of two years to live after being diagnosed with cancer in 2022, revealed that he is now cancer-free after successfully undergoing treatment. The 67-year-old actor, who had been privately battling illness since 2015, had tumors on his liver, lungs, stomach, spine, and kidneys. Seeking a second opinion and beginning treatment that led to significant tumor reduction, Lundgren recently had his last tumor removed, marking his cancer-free status. “It’s been a rough ride and really taught me how to live in the moment and enjoy every moment of life,” Lundgren said in an Instagram video. “I mean, it’s the only way to go.” (COS)