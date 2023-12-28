Dolly Parton Grants Wish To Fan Battling Cancer

Dolly Parton made a special phone call to a 48-year-old Utah man battling Stage 4 cancer. When she learned of LeGrand Gold’s situation, she called and gave him words of encouragement. At the end of the conversation, which is posted on YouTube, she sang a few lines of “I Will Always Love You,” adding Gold’s name into the lyrics.

In other Dolly news…

46 years ago this week, Dolly earned her first Gold record for Here You Come Again, the album came out in October of ’77 and took less than 3 months to reach that milestone.