DOJ Attorney Fired For Balking At Effort To Restore Mel Gibson’s Gun Rights

Former Justice Department pardon attorney Elizabeth G. Oyer claims she was fired one day after refusing to recommend restoring actor Mel Gibson’s gun rights, according to the New York Times. Oyer sent a recommendation memo for nine candidates to have their gun rights restored, but was pressured to add Gibson, who pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of battering his then-girlfriend. Oyer expressed concerns about giving guns back to domestic abusers, and after refusing to change her recommendation, she was fired by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche due to Gibson’s “personal relationship with President Trump.” (Variety)