‘Dog Man’ Tops Box Office With $36 Million Opening Weekend

Dog Man dominated the domestic box office with a $36 million opening weekend, exceeding expectations due to strong buzz and high demand for family-friendly movies. Meanwhile, the satirical sci-fi thriller Companion premiered at No. 2 with $9.5 million. Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King held the third spot with $6.1 million in its seventh weekend, accumulating $230 million domestically and $653 million worldwide. Sony’s R-rated buddy comedy One Of Them Days dropped to fourth place with $6 million, while last week’s top film Flight Risk plummeted to fifth place with $5.6 million, directed by Mel Gibson and starring Mark Wahlberg. (Variety)