Does Prince William Think Prince Harry Puts Fame Over Family?

Prince William and Prince Harry‘s strained relationship took another nosedive after Harry’s tell-all talk with Oprah Winfrey in March, sources tell Us Weekly.

“The conversation Harry and William had after the big interview didn’t end well,” the insider says of the brothers, who “haven’t seen each other for over a year” since Harry’s initial step back from the royal family with wife Meghan Markle.

Watching Harry and Meghan settle in Santa Barbara with Archie hasn’t been pleasant for William.

“William feels that Harry has gotten too big for his boots since moving to California — that success and Hollywood have gone to his head,” the source adds. “He’s already accused Harry of putting fame over family after the big interview.”

During the interview, Harry said of William: “I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped. My father Prince Charles and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that.”

The pair of brothers are set to reunite for the unveiling of a statue dedicated to their late mother, Princess Diana.

While “William is insisting” to see Harry before the special event, the source tells Us that the Archewell cofounder “is refusing to meet up” and “won’t be bossed around.”

Meanwhile, just a day after Meghan and Harry announced their first Netflix series, which will focus on the Invictus Games, the Duchess of Sussex’s organization announced a date for the next event. The latest round of the games will take place in The Hague in the Netherlands from April 16-22 in 2022, it was confirmed on Wednesday.