Docuseries Following Nelly & Ashanti In Production At Peacock

Nelly and Ashanti, who quietly married and welcomed their first child together last year, will be the focus of a new docuseries ordered by Peacock. The series, currently in production, follows the couple, who had previously dated from 2003 to 2013 before reuniting in 2023 and welcoming their first child in July. Both artists have a history in unscripted television, with Nelly starring in Nellyville and appearing in movies and series such as The Longest Yard, CSI: New York, and Dancing with the Stars, while Ashanti has appeared in films and series including Army Wives and Love & Listings. (Deadline)