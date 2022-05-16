‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Drops 67% During Its Second Weekend

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness fell by 67% in its second weekend at the domestic box office, pulling in $61 million. The drop is one of MCU’s biggest for weekend number two, although Spider-Man: No Way Home is among those titles as well, with a 67.5% drop. According to Deadline, sub-par reviews are to blame for the decrease in turnout.

Universal’s Firestarter didn’t have such a fiery start over the weekend either, bringing in just $3.8 million. Meanwhile, Everything Everywhere All at Once continues to perform well, earning another $3.3 million. The film is A24’s third highest-grossing film at the moment.

Box Office Numbers From Friday, May 13th through Sunday, May 15th:

1. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, $61 million

2. The Bad Guys, $6.9 million

3. Sonic the Hedgehog 2, $4.55 million

4. Firestarter, $3.8 million

5. Everything Everywhere All at Once, $3.3 million

6. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, $2.42 million

7. The Lost City, $1.73 million

8. The Northman, $1.7 million

9. Family Camp, $1.42 million

10. Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, $1.05 million