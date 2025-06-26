Disney World Plans ‘Major’ New Theme Park And Other Additions In Florida

The Walt Disney Company has unveiled ambitious plans for the expansion of its Orlando resort, securing the necessary permissions to develop a new “major theme park” and two additional “minor” parks, as well as new resort hotels, shopping and dining areas, and an 18-hole golf course. The prospective development area totals 2,629 acres, with the “major” park projected to be 500 acres and the “minor” parks 300 acres each. While these plans do not guarantee their implementation, they provide Disney with a wide range of options for future growth. Disney’s expansion plans are not limited to new parks. The company has also confirmed the addition of a Monsters Inc. land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as well as a Disney Villains Land at the Magic Kingdom and an expansion of the Animal Kingdom themed around the Tropical Americas. The development will unfold over the next 20 years, until 2045. (People)