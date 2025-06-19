Disney to Introduce Virtual Shopping Experience for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Viewers

Disney is set to revolutionize the streaming experience by introducing virtual “storefronts” on Disney+ and Hulu, allowing viewers to shop for snacks and products featured in their favorite shows. Partnering with ad-tech startup Shopsense, Disney will link virtual storefronts to commercials shown on its streaming platforms, enabling viewers to purchase items related to the content they are watching. Additionally, a partnership with Gopuff will offer a virtual “concession stand” for subscribers to order snacks and drinks while streaming. This interactive shopping experience aims to make streaming ads more personalized and actionable, creating a new way for advertisers to connect with consumers. Other networks, like Paramount and NBCUniversal, have also experimented with similar interactive shopping opportunities during televised events. (Variety)